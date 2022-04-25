New Mom Bharti Singh Shares First Pic With Son, Keeps Him Close And Calls Him 'Lifeline'

Bharti Singh shared the first picture of her and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s son via Instagram. The new mom took to the social media platform on Sunday night and shared an adorable picture of her little one, whom they adorably call Gola. While she refrained from revealing his identity, Bharti couldn’t hide her love for the baby boy.

In the picture, Bharti cuddled the baby, who was wrapped in a white cloth. Bharti, with her eyes closed, was seemingly giving the baby a hug when the picture was taken. She shared the picture with the caption, “life line (sic).”

Several stars and fans took the comments section to shower the comedian with love. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Sooooo happy for u ! May god bless your family.” Neha Bhasin wrote, “God bless.” Anita Hassanandani dropped a string of hearts.

Fans too dropped sweet comments. “So beautiful picture,” a message read. “Golle ko kisi ki Nazar na lge,” added another.

In one of her vlogs, Bharti revealed that the reason behind the secrecy around the baby’s identity is that her mother-in-law has strictly told her not to reveal her son’s name and pictures just yet. Bharti said that they have both instructed the couple that the child’s photo should not be posted on social media for 40 days. “Obeying the elders, I have decided to hide my son’s face. If your elders are denying this, there must be some reason behind it,” Bharti said.

Meanwhile, the comedian resumed work just 11 days after her delivery. Bharti was spotted on the sets of the TV show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. While a few fans lauded her for balancing both work and personal life, many criticised her for leaving her 11-days-old baby at home and resuming work. They also pointed out that it is not good for her health and criticised her for glorifying overwork.

As reported by ETimes, Bharti addressed these concerns while talking to the media on the sets of the show and said, “Kuch log keh rahe hai ke arre baccha chhod ke aagayi itni bhi kya jaldi thi (What was the hurry to leave her baby and get back to work). People will keep saying a lot of things but I always believe in only focusing on the positives. I am like any normal working mother who has to return to work leaving their newborn baby.”

