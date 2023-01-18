New Mom Debina Bonnerjee Is 'Getting Back' As She Shares a Glimpse of Her Intense Workout; Watch

It takes time and effort for a new mother to get back to her normal routine after pregnancy. But new mom Debina Bonnerjee has already taken her first step towards fitness. She recently shared a video on her Instagram handle that featured glimpses of her post-pregnancy workout. Although she found it difficult to do some of the exercises, her high spirit did not let her give up.

In the video, Debina can be seen working out with kettlebells and battle ropes as well as performing some basic exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups under the guidance of her trainer. During this training session, she drops to the ground out of exhaustion but gets up again once she gained some strength. As Debina continues to perform more challenging exercises, it is evident how seriously she takes her fitness training.

Debina shared the video with a caption that read, “Getting back… one step at a time… Respecting my body for going lengths and breaths to bring lives into this world and yet going strong… It’s time for me to fuel and restart the fitness journey.. time to emerge stronger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

The video has received over 18,000 likes and garnered more than 1 lakh 84 thousand views in just three hours of being shared on Instagram. Several users in the comments section lauded Debina Bonnerjee’s efforts and motivated her while others expressed their concerns for the actress. One user commented, “More power and strength to you.” Another user commented, “Don’t rush, heal first. Back to back two deliveries … Body and mind needs time to recover.” “Go for it girl," read one comment. “I don’t understand what hurry she is to be back in shape. Alia Bhat has penned down a few things about the healing process. Allow your body to heal don’t force. Health first above all,” another concerned fan wrote.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second daughter Divisha in November 2022. Debina Bonnerjee is well recognised for her appearances on the TV shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, and Nach Baliye 6.

