New-Mom Evelyn Sharma Aces the No Make-Up Look, See Pics

Actress Evelyn Sharma has been away from the big screen for a couple of years now. She has taken a sabbatical from work after becoming a mother. However, she is the one to be super active on social media. On Wednesday, she shared adorable photos of herself on Instagram. Like all of us, she is also looking forward to the weekend. She took to Instagram to share two photos in which she is showing off her natural no-makeup look.

In the first post of the day, she can be seen looking away from the camera and thinking about something. She even wrote the caption and asked the fans to guess what she was thinking. She wrote, “Guess what I’m thinking about…” with a green heart emoji. Wearing a pink top with a knotted neckline, Evelyn is giving casual yet trendy vibes.

Sharing another photo, she revealed her thoughts. The second picture is a close up in which Evelyn can be seen looking at the camera and giving a lovely smile. She is wearing the same outfit with side-parted hair. She captioned the photo, “Dreaming of the weekend…” with a smile and green heart emoji.

Both the photos shared by Evelyn are from the new photoshoot she did a few days back. Earlier, she shared a couple of photos from the shoot holding a black chicken in her hands.

Evelyn gave birth to a baby girl in November 2021, and her Instagram is all about her daughter Ava. The cute little one’s face has not been revealed by her. However, we can see glimpses of the baby in various posts of Evelyn. The actress also shares photos of breastfeeding her baby proving that breastfeeding is a natural act and one must not shy away from it.

Evelyn married Tushaan Bhindi in May last year in Brisbane, Australia. The couple became parents in November 2021.

