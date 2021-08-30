New-Mom Nusrat Jahan Discharged From Hospital, Leaves For Home With Yash Dasgupta

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged from hospital on Monday, four days after she gave birth to a baby boy. Her rumoured boyfriend and BJP leader Yash Dasgupta carried the infant with him to the car and drove with Nusrat to home. The 31-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on August 25. She delivered a healthy baby boy the next day.

Nusrat was scheduled to be released from hospital on Sunday, but the new mom wanted to stay another day for her child’s extra care. Nusrat has named her child Yishaan. The interesting choice for the name has started a discussion on social media as netizens indulged in guessing the intentions behind the decision.

Nusrat has been with her rumoured boyfriend Yash since her pregnancy. Yash is also an actor and joined the BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year. The 35-year-old has been accompanying Nusrat for her hospital visits.

Few months ago, Nusrat parted ways with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, saying her marriage with him was not legal in India since she got married to him in Turkey. She had also alleged that her jewellery and other assets were held back by Nikhil’s family.

The rumours of Yash and Nusrat dating each other started gaining traction after her public break up with Nikhil. However, both of them have not disclosed the nature of their relationship. A day before Nusrat delivered her baby, Yash told mediapersons, “ I think a pregnant woman should always be allowed to be happy… I think we should understand it. I do not share my personal life, but I can say this… I am looking forward to the good times.”

Nusrat’s estranged husband Nikhil shared a cryptic post on Instagram after she delivered her baby. “Play the wheel of Dharma, get your beat of Karma. And after all turns, you will see, Karma is the only Dharma,” he said while sharing three pictures of himself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here