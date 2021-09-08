New-mom Nusrat Jahan's First Public Appearance, Opens Up About Son's Father

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy last month on August 28. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the identity of the father of her child. Recently when the actress made her first public appearance, she was asked by the media when can one get the first glimpse of her son. She was heard saying, “You should ask his father about that. He is not letting anyone see him." On further prodding, the actress said, “The father knows who the father is. We are having a great parenthood, me and Yash (Dasgupta) are having good time."

Nusrat was admitted to the Neotia Hospital on August 26 and gave birth to a son two days later. Her rumoured boyfriend Yash was with her throughout. Reports say that the actress had issued a special request to the hospital to let her Yash remain by her side in the operation theater as she delivered her child. She was released from the hospital on August 30.

Meanwhile, Nusrat was previously married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. She was embroiled in a controversy regarding the validity of the wedding. They exchanged wedding vows in Turkey in 2019. However, Nusrat denied the standing of the marriage in India. She claimed that the marriage was invalid under Indian laws and that Nikhil was her live-in-partner.

