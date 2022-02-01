New Mom Priyanka Chopra Looks Back at Her Childhood; Jisoo and Jung Hae-in Exchange Emotional Notes as Snowdrop Ends

On January 22nd, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to social media to inform the world that they have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. The global icon, before welcoming her daughter on January 15, had sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she had said that she is going to surround herself with just joy and light. The actress was referring to the havoc the pandemic created in the world, but from her statements, it seems like Chopra was already hinting at her expanding family.

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s K-drama Snowdrop came to an end after a successful run and to make the day memorable, the cast members shared a video of them bidding farewell. Hae-in, who plays Jisoo’s love interest in the show, started by saying that he is having complex feelings as the show is about to end.

Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is one of the recent celebrities to hop on to the Srivalli trend from the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise. The Allu Arjun-starrer has managed to inspire several Instagram Reels where netizens can be seen dancing to the hook steps of the song Srivalli. On Monday, Rahul shared an Instagram Reel where he added his own twist to the Srivalli trend. The singer said, “Hi guys, so I thought like everybody else I should also do a dance Reel. But then I thought might as well I should sing it, right?”

Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Piyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, and Aman Gupta on Sunday graced The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode saw a hilarious exchange between well-known entrepreneurs and Kapil Sharma.

After being on-air for almost four months, Bigg Boss 15 concluded last on Sunday with Tejasswi Prakash being voted the winner of the reality show. Her rivalry with Shamita Shetty was one of the biggest highlights of the season as it often grabbed a lot of attention. In the last task of the house, we saw Tejasswi pulling Shamita down from her boyfriend Karan’s back and called her ‘aunty’, which left Shamita and her supporters fuming.

