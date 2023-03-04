Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu are enjoying a new phase in their lives - that of motherhood. Both actresses welcomed baby girls last year. Alia who also owns a maternity wear brand recently gifted clothes to Bipasha’s daughter Devi. Basu took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of the package and thanked Alia for her heartwarming gesture. ‘Thank you Alia Bhatt, Devi loves her new clothes,’ she wrote.

Bipasha Basu welcomed Devi with Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. Their daughter recently turned 3 months old when the Raaz actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Every second with her … is the best memory for us ❤️ Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon.”

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu had confessed in an interview with the Bombay Times that she and Karan always wanted a baby girl. “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation,” she had said.

“From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt welcomed her baby girl Raha with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6 last year. The couple is yet to share a glimpse of their little one. Ranbir recently shared, that he’s missing his daughter and his wife as the two are currently in Kashmir for mommy Alia’s shoot.

While promoting his much-awaited film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir shared, “Naturally your heart, body and mind wants to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I’m terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out.”

