New Mommy Sonam Kapoor Says Her Child Is Her Priority: 'Acting Will Take a Backseat'

Just a couple of days ago Sonam Kapoor announced the birth of her first child with husband Anand Ahuja and took the internet by storm. The couple is on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood. “We know our lives are forever changed,” Sonam and Anand proudly said announcing the big news to their fans. The new mum, before welcoming her son, spoke to Vogue about her return to movies and said that “it will be different post-delivery.”

Now that couple’s priorities have shifted to their newborn baby boy, in a recent chat with Faye D’ Souza, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her focus and return to the cinema. When asked if her career will be different after the baby arrives, Sonam said that she has always been a little picky and she is definitely not in the rat race. “I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” she said adding that she will try to do her best as a mother which also means that acting will take a backseat. But Sonam added that she doesn’t think she will ever stop working completely.

Welcoming their little munchkin into this world, Sonam and Anand on their respective Instagram handle wrote, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.” Fans and friends from the industry continue to pour in love for the couple and blessing for the newborn.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK with her father Anil Kapoor. Post her film, Sonam has been on a break. She also appeared in The Zoya Factor. Soon fans will see her making a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will release on an OTT platform.

