Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Mother Surveen Chawla Spotted With Baby Girl for the First Time, See Pics

Surveen Chawla was spotted leaving the hospital with her newborn girl on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Mother Surveen Chawla Spotted With Baby Girl for the First Time, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...
TV actress Surveen Chawla, who was also seen in the popular web series Sacred Games, gave birth to a baby girl last week. The baby was named Eva and Surveen hared the happy news with her fans through an Instagram post.

In an adorable post, with a cute picture of tiny feet, Surveen wrote, "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva." Surveen Chawla posted the first picture of her baby girl two days ago, on April 20.

However, it was yesterday, April 21, when Surveen was finally discharged from the hospital post giving birth. Sporting a white maternity dress, with white sneakers, the Hate Story 2 actress was all smiles posing for shutterbugs as she held her baby in her hands.

The actress was accompanied by her husband Akshay Thakker, who was was spotted carrying the cradle. The paparazzi capturing the new mother doting on her daughter in these pictures.



Surveen made an announcement about her pregnancy last year, with an Instagram post of the couple's pictures with tiny shoes, writing, "Life happens when it chooses to happen when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!"

Surveen and Akshay married in Italy in 2015, but the actress kept the news of her wedding under wraps. The revelation about the same came two years later, in 2017.

Follow @News18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram