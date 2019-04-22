English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Mother Surveen Chawla Spotted With Baby Girl for the First Time, See Pics
Surveen Chawla was spotted leaving the hospital with her newborn girl on Sunday.
Image: Instagram
TV actress Surveen Chawla, who was also seen in the popular web series Sacred Games, gave birth to a baby girl last week. The baby was named Eva and Surveen hared the happy news with her fans through an Instagram post.
In an adorable post, with a cute picture of tiny feet, Surveen wrote, "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva." Surveen Chawla posted the first picture of her baby girl two days ago, on April 20.
However, it was yesterday, April 21, when Surveen was finally discharged from the hospital post giving birth. Sporting a white maternity dress, with white sneakers, the Hate Story 2 actress was all smiles posing for shutterbugs as she held her baby in her hands.
The actress was accompanied by her husband Akshay Thakker, who was was spotted carrying the cradle. The paparazzi capturing the new mother doting on her daughter in these pictures.
Surveen made an announcement about her pregnancy last year, with an Instagram post of the couple's pictures with tiny shoes, writing, "Life happens when it chooses to happen when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!"
Surveen and Akshay married in Italy in 2015, but the actress kept the news of her wedding under wraps. The revelation about the same came two years later, in 2017.
