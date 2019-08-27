New Mum Mahhi Vij Slams Body-Shamers, Says My Priority is Feeding My Baby, Not My Figure

Actress Mahhi Vij recently took to Instagram to give a befitting reply to all her detractors who have been body-shaming her over her post-pregnancy weight.

Shutting down trolls, she recently wrote on Instagram Stories, “To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE.”

Mahhi and her husband Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a baby girl on August 21. Mahhi and Jay, who got married in 2010, shared the news of the arrival of their first biological child on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jay posted an adorable picture of him kissing the tiny toes of his new-born. "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL," he wrote.

Mahhi posted the same picture and penned a heartfelt note for her infant. "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents. We feel complete. We are blessed with baby girl. thank u god for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi badal di."

Notably, the TV couple is reportedly already parents to two adopted children of their domestic help Manoj.

