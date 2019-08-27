New Mum Mahhi Vij Slams Body-Shamers, Says My Priority is Feeding My Baby, Not My Figure
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2010. They were blessed with a baby girl on August 21.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij. (Image: Instagram/Jay Bhanushali)
Actress Mahhi Vij recently took to Instagram to give a befitting reply to all her detractors who have been body-shaming her over her post-pregnancy weight.
Shutting down trolls, she recently wrote on Instagram Stories, “To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE.”
Mahhi and her husband Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a baby girl on August 21. Mahhi and Jay, who got married in 2010, shared the news of the arrival of their first biological child on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Jay posted an adorable picture of him kissing the tiny toes of his new-born. "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL," he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional
Mahhi posted the same picture and penned a heartfelt note for her infant. "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents. We feel complete. We are blessed with baby girl. thank u god for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi badal di."
View this post on Instagram
The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.#baby #love #firstlove #miracle #blessed Pic Courtesy @bbhupi25
Notably, the TV couple is reportedly already parents to two adopted children of their domestic help Manoj.
