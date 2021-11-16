New Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Answers

Sab TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been at the top of its game for over thirteen years, enthralling the audience with its clean comedy and great punchlines. To date, it has maintained its place among the top 5 shows.

Recently, there was tragic news on the sets of the show. On October 3, actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who essayed the role of Nattu Kaka, passed away. After his death, the makers of the show started looking for a replacement and it was being speculated that a new actor had already been finalized.

The rumour stemmed from one of the fan clubs of the show that recently shared a picture of Nattu Kaka on their Instagram handle and it went viral. The picture, which showed a person sitting in an electronic shop, said that the search for the new Nattu Kaka is finally over.

However, Asit Modi, the producer of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has refuted the rumours, saying, “Barely a month has passed since his death. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was a good friend and I was working with him for years. His character was of primary importance in the show. As of now, we have no plans to replace Ghanshyam with any other actor. I would request the audience not to pay heed to any such rumours."

In other news, Disha Vakanii aka Dayaben, who had gone on maternity leave, has also not returned yet. No replacement for her has been found either.

