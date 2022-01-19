New Parents Freida Pinto and Cory Tran Go for an Evening Walk With Baby Son Rumi-Ray, See Pic

New parents Frieda Pinto and Cory Tran made us go aww with their new family picture on Wednesday. Freida shared a picture of herself and her husband Cory taking their baby son Rumi-Ray on an evening walk. The trio can be seen wearing beanie caps to stay warm in the chilly weather. Posting the adorable picture on Instagram, Freida wrote, “Evening stroll with my boys." While Freida can be seen carrying Rumi in a baby carrier, Cory can be seen holding the bag of the cute little one. The smiling faces of Freida Pinto and Cory Tran can surely tell that they are enjoying this phase of parenting. Ever since the birth of Rumi in November 2021, Freida keeps her Instagram busy with cute pictures of their son.

On Cory Tran’s birthday last year, Freida wrote a heartfelt note for him describing him as the super dad. Freida wrote, “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

With that post, Freida shared the first glimpse of their son. In the picture, Cory can be seen sleeping holding his little one in his arm.

On Christmas too, Freida shared photos of herself in a red sweater penning down a note for his son. She called Rumi the most precious gift in the caption.

During her pregnancy too, Freida flaunted her baby bump with pride. The actress and Cory tied the knot in a private ceremony last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Freida revealed on The Drew Barrymore show that COVID-19 ruined her plans of having a big wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.