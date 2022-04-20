New Parents Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Name Their Newborn 'Neil' | Official Statement

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have finally issued an official statement a day after welcoming a baby boy. On Wednesday, Gautam took to his official Instagram account and thanked everyone for sending love. He also revealed that they have named their son ‘Neil Kitchlu’. “Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings ❤🙏🏻 @kajalaggarwalofficial,” Gautam wrote. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Earlier, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed that the couple was blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning. She further called it the ‘best news ever’.

The news of Kajal’s pregnancy was officially announced by her husband Gautam in January this year. Back then, the actor’s husband took to social media and dropped a picture with Kajal. “Here’s looking at you 2022” he wrote and dropped an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Since then Kajal has been sharing several pictures on social media, flaunting her baby bump. Recently, Kajal also penned an emotional note and talked about the moments when her husband Gautam made her feel that he was not only a great husband but an amazing dad-to-be. Earlier this year, the actress also took to Instagram and talked about body positivity. She also slammed those who were trolling her for pregnancy weight. Calling them ‘morons’, Kajal urged people to be kind to each other. “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home, and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help 🙂 let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!” she wrote.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020 at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

