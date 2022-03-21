New Parents Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough Celebrate 'Big Desi' Holi After Birth of Their Twins, See Pics

India on Friday was immersed in the festivities of the most colourful festival of the calendar. Several celebrities treated fans to the glances of their celebration through social media. Now Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has given a sneak peek of her celebrations. And it appears that the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough had a wonderful time celebrating Holi this year.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress took to Instagram to drop a series of fun pictures, in which she can be seen smeared in bright colours. This is not all. This year’s Holi celebration for the new parents was a joyous affair, as they enjoyed their ‘desi’ Holi bash with their family and friends who were all dipped in bright colours from head to toe. While sharing the glimpses of her festival, the actress also revealed that this was their first “big desi celebration” ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. And honestly, it appears through the pictures that the couple literally made up for everything in this year’s Holi celebration, as all the photos scream fun, happiness, enthusiasm, and positive energy.

In one of the pictures, Preity can be seen posing with her husband, as they clicked a happy selfie. While sharing the photos, the actress penned down a long note. “Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now and there is little to celebrate - We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic and since the babies were born. It was amazing to be with friends and family and celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals especially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast,” she ended the caption with a joining hands emoticon and hashtags like “photo dump, happy holi, desi vibe, famjam, rang barse, ting”.

For those who don’t know, last year in November, the couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy. The actress had made the big announcement on Instagram and shared the news with her fans, followers, and friends. Not just this, but while sharing a beautiful picture with her husband, Preity revealed that they named their twins Gia Goodenough and Jai Goodenough.

