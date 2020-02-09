Here's a New Pic from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Valentine Vacay

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on a vacation during the ongoing Valentine Week and wifey teased fans with another picture from their destination. It remains to be known which city or suburb is hosting the lovebirds but the teaser glimpses and adorable pics that Deepika is sharing is making fans more and more curious.

In her latest social media post, Deepika shared pics of two umbrellas that are kept in a crossed position. She captioned the post, "come sunshine or rain."

Check out the latest pic shared by Deepika from her vacay with Ranveer below:

Deepika on Saturday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her holiday. In the image, two pairs of slippers kept on a beach can be seen.

On Friday, Deepika had shared the photographs of her and Ranveer's passport.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika have not shared as to where they are holidaying.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83. The movie, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

'83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

(With inputs from IANS)

