New Pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Haldi' Ceremony are Here
After a whirlwind courtship, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas solemnised their relationship with a traditional wedding ceremony at Jodhpur in December.
After a whirlwind courtship, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas solemnised their relationship with a traditional wedding ceremony at Jodhpur in December.
After a whirlwind courtship, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas solemnised their relationship with a traditional wedding ceremony at Jodhpur in December. Their wedding was one of the most talked about subject on the Internet and their pictures were a treasure for their fans.
As a treat to Nickyanka fans, Priyanka’s cousin Mannara Chopra has shared more inside pictures from their 'haldi' and 'chooda' ceremony. In one of the pictures, the bride and the groom can be seen shaking a leg with each other while in another bride Priyanka plays coy and winks at the camera.
The pictures also have Nick drenched in turmeric as Priyanka's family celebrate the pre-wedding ceremonies.
Earlier, Lilly Singh Superwoman uploaded some pictures from Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ Haldi ceremony. In the photos, she can be seen turning Nick into the beloved animated character, Simpson, by applying yellow turmeric all over the singer-actor’s body.
Talking about her wedding in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka revealed her mother Madhu Chopra was not happy with the idea of having just 200 guests at her wedding. "It was just three days! One Indian ceremony and one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. But it was not, like … usually Indian weddings are a thousand people, at least. We only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families,” Priyanka told DeGeneres.
Gushing about her husband, the actress also mentioned that she is surprised how Nick is so family-driven. “It shocks me how he’s not been corrupted. We know when you’re in entertainment for such a long time … He’s so family-driven, he’s all about his parents. And he’s just nice and sweet,” she said.
(Images are taken from memannara/ Instagram)
