New Pics of Kangana Ranaut from Thalaivi Sets Will Leave You Excited for J Jayalalithaa Biopic

Kangana Ranaut is hard at work for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress had reportedly started trained ahead of the film's shooting. Going by recent pictures from Thalaivi sets, it seems that the training is paying off. Kangana is also learning Tamil and taking regular dance lessons for shooting Thalaivi.

In Thalaivi, Kangana will be playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film will portray Jayalalithaa's journey from being an actress to her contribution and role in politics. In the recent still shared by Kangana's sister Rangoli, the actress can be seen in a dance move that shows her flexibility while she trains for shooting of a possible dance sequence.

This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi -The revolutionary leader 🙏🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/83bQKiEMeK — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 2, 2020

Recently, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had also shared a picture in which Kangana Ranaut could be seen in an outfit from the film. Ashwiny had visited Kangana on the sets of Thalaivi in Chennai. The duo had worked together for Kangana's latest release Panga.

Thalaivi's cast also includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Sasikala, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. The film is slated to release on June 26 this year.

