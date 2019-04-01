English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Pictures From Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s Mexico Holiday Go Viral
The new photos show Farhan and Shibani in a playful mood amid the waves on their beach holiday in Mexico.
Image: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are not a couple that shies away from sharing loved-up posts on social media. They have been pretty Instagram-vocal about their love life, sharing photos from their beach vacations, celebrations as well as moments of just hanging out together. Besides the ones they had shared on social media already, new photos from their holiday in Mexico have surfaced online, capturing the two in playful poses amidst the waves.
The couple had visited Mexico in February to celebrate Farhan’s birthday. While they kept fans updated with regular pics and posts from their romantic outing, the new photos are even more proof of the bond between this pair of hotties. Take a look:
Shibani herself has been posting photos from their beach vacation, showing off bright coloured bikinis and fedoras completing her beach look.
Recently, photos and videos from their Holi celebration were also doing the rounds, showing Farhan and Shibani posing with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar as well as their friends.
There's major speculation around Farhan and Shibani's marriage. The actor-filmmaker, too, hinted that he may tie the knot this year. While speaking to Bhumi Pednekar on a chat show, when Shibani asked him, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” A smiling Farhan replied, “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” To which, Bhumi asked, “Are you, though?” Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’.”
