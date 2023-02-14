Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story will be carried forward on the big screen with the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the makers released the first poster featuring the lead actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol today.

Ameesha, while announcing the same, wrote, “Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again? #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023." Ever since the announcement of Gadar 2, fans have been extremely excited to see their evergreen stars reuniting and sharing the screen space again.

Ameesha Patel had earlier shared with Hindustan Times, “It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)”.

“It doesn’t seem like 20 years to me. Sakina is part of my blood, so getting into the skin of the character didn’t require any effort. She is so lovable and pure. Even while doing Gadar, I felt that she is an extension of me, so it is very simple for me”.

She added, “I’m fortunate because it is very rare when an actor gets a chance to revisit a super successful character. The characters of Gadar are still etched on everyone’s mind, and now people want to see what happens to this family again”.

When asked what to expect from the upcoming film, the actress had shared, “It will be a visual delight for the audience because people are not going to realise that it has been a gap of 20 years. The film will come with great music, drama, comedy, dialogues, where one can expect cheers, claps and seetis. The cinema which was missing for so long, will be recreated with Gadar coming back onto the big screen."

