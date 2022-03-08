New Poster of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's Jalsa Unveiled Ahead of Trailer Release

Shortly after the teaser release, the makers of Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan’s Jalsa have unveiled a new, intriguing poster. The poster shows two women, Maya and Ruksana, (Balan and Shah respectively) one blindfolded while the other’s mouth taped with the same fold, hinting towards the fact that both the women are connected to some incident but are bound by their situations to either not see it or speak about it. Sharing the poster, Vidya Balan wrote, “Watch her truth become a secret. #Jalsa Trailer out Tomorrow!"

Last week, the makers unveiled the teaser of Jalsa. The short takes the audience into the intense word of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale. It opens with a voice-over that says, ‘Ek story hai’, and then cuts a scene where a couple is riding the scooty and ends with the sound of a car crashing. Shefali and Vidya look captivating and go through a series of intense emotions throughout the short clip. It ended with a reaction shot of Balan as the voice-over, ‘Aj kal khabar chupane mei zyada fyada hai,’ can be heard in the background.

Reportedly, Balan will be playing the role of a journalist in the film, whereas Shah will be seen as a cook.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni. The film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in key roles.

Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

