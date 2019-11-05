Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

New Posters of Jumanji The Next Level Starring Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas Give a Closer Look of the Characters

The new posters from Jumanji: The Next Level are out and they give an introduction to the primary characters of the film. Awkwafina is the newest character who will portray a mystery player.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
New posters of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level has been released by Sony on Monday. This film is highly anticipated after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle neared the billion dollars run two years ago.

The film will see the return of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, along with new joiners Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. The final trailer of the film also reveals the Bethany (Madison Iseman) gets trapped in a horse body after she and other teenagers from Welcome to the Jungle head back into the game.

Another interesting twist could be Danny DeVito’s Jumanji Avatar of Dr Smolder Bravestone played by Dwayne Johnson. The final trailer talks about how DeVito's character, Eddie Gilpin, got into the world of Jumanji following his grandson Spencer (Alex Wolff) into the game. Eddie's friend Milo Walker (Danny Glover) joined him in the game. He can be seen playing Kevin Hart's avatar, Franklin Finbar.

Along with them, Karen Gillan can be seen as Ruby Roundhouse, Jack Black portrays the role of Professor Sheldon Oberon. Nick Jonas is playing Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough and Awkwafina plays a mystery character. The fourth instalment of Jumanji franchise Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13.

Check out the posters below :

View this post on Instagram

@Awkwafina joins the cast as a mysterious new player in #JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL, in theaters December 13.

A post shared by Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t miss the mane event. 🐴 #JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL, in theaters December 13.

A post shared by Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) on

