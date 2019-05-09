English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Promo Hints at Romance Between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma on TV Show
The latest promo of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' hints at a new love story between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.
A Still from Promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Loading...
The track of Star Plus’s TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, featuring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti, has been quite a delight to watch for the fans. And the credit to the show topping the TRP charts for Star Plus goes to the interesting and romantic beginning of a new love story.
From the start of the show, fans have been eager to see a love angle between Abir and Mishti. Well, the dream has finally come true for the fans as the duo are finally in love in the show.
Till now, the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been showing us the courtship period of Mishti and Kunal (Ritvik Arora), who are being helped by Kunal’s brother Abir. Abir plans a date for Mishti and Kunal and also sends flowers to Mishti on Kunal’s behalf.
However, the twist comes when Abir falls in love with Mishti without having any idea about it. Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh daydreams about Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and also tries to avoid her and control himself.
However, Mishti (Rhea Sharma), who considers Abir as a good friend, keeps calling him. A promo of an upcoming episode also shows Abir and Mishti aka dancing in the picturesque desert, in twinning attires, on Abir's favorite song, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana.
What makes this promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke more special is a scene wherein Sheikh plants a kiss on Mishti’s forehead. See here:
While we don’t know if this is just another dream of Abir's or he has fallen in love with Mishti for real.
Follow @News18Movies for more
From the start of the show, fans have been eager to see a love angle between Abir and Mishti. Well, the dream has finally come true for the fans as the duo are finally in love in the show.
Till now, the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been showing us the courtship period of Mishti and Kunal (Ritvik Arora), who are being helped by Kunal’s brother Abir. Abir plans a date for Mishti and Kunal and also sends flowers to Mishti on Kunal’s behalf.
However, the twist comes when Abir falls in love with Mishti without having any idea about it. Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh daydreams about Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and also tries to avoid her and control himself.
However, Mishti (Rhea Sharma), who considers Abir as a good friend, keeps calling him. A promo of an upcoming episode also shows Abir and Mishti aka dancing in the picturesque desert, in twinning attires, on Abir's favorite song, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana.
What makes this promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke more special is a scene wherein Sheikh plants a kiss on Mishti’s forehead. See here:
While we don’t know if this is just another dream of Abir's or he has fallen in love with Mishti for real.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- Google Will Recalculate App Ratings on Play Store to Reflect Recent Reviews
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results