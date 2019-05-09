Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Promo Hints at Romance Between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma on TV Show

The latest promo of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' hints at a new love story between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Promo Hints at Romance Between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma on TV Show
A Still from Promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Loading...
The track of Star Plus’s TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, featuring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti, has been quite a delight to watch for the fans. And the credit to the show topping the TRP charts for Star Plus goes to the interesting and romantic beginning of a new love story.

From the start of the show, fans have been eager to see a love angle between Abir and Mishti. Well, the dream has finally come true for the fans as the duo are finally in love in the show.

Till now, the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been showing us the courtship period of Mishti and Kunal (Ritvik Arora), who are being helped by Kunal’s brother Abir. Abir plans a date for Mishti and Kunal and also sends flowers to Mishti on Kunal’s behalf.

However, the twist comes when Abir falls in love with Mishti without having any idea about it. Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh daydreams about Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and also tries to avoid her and control himself.

However, Mishti (Rhea Sharma), who considers Abir as a good friend, keeps calling him. A promo of an upcoming episode also shows Abir and Mishti aka dancing in the picturesque desert, in twinning attires, on Abir's favorite song, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana.

What makes this promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke more special is a scene wherein Sheikh plants a kiss on Mishti’s forehead. See here:



While we don’t know if this is just another dream of Abir's or he has fallen in love with Mishti for real.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram