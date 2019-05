New Promo Hints at Romance Between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma on TV Show

The track of Star Plus’s TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, featuring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti, has been quite a delight to watch for the fans. And the credit to the show topping the TRP charts for Star Plus goes to the interesting and romantic beginning of a new love story.From the start of the show, fans have been eager to see a love angle between Abir and Mishti. Well, the dream has finally come true for the fans as the duo are finally in love in the show.Till now, the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been showing us the courtship period of Mishti and Kunal (Ritvik Arora), who are being helped by Kunal’s brother Abir. Abir plans a date for Mishti and Kunal and also sends flowers to Mishti on Kunal’s behalf.However, the twist comes when Abir falls in love with Mishti without having any idea about it. Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh daydreams about Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and also tries to avoid her and control himself.However, Mishti (Rhea Sharma), who considers Abir as a good friend, keeps calling him. A promo of an upcoming episode also shows Abir and Mishti aka dancing in the picturesque desert, in twinning attires, on Abir's favorite song, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana.What makes this promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke more special is a scene wherein Sheikh plants a kiss on Mishti’s forehead. See here:While we don’t know if this is just another dream of Abir's or he has fallen in love with Mishti for real.Follow @News18Movies for more