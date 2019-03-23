English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Scooby-Doo Film Casts Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne
Actors Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have joined the cast of the new animated Scooby-Doo film.
Actors Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have joined the cast of the new animated Scooby-Doo film.
Loading...
Actors Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have joined the cast of the new animated Scooby-Doo film.
According to Variety, Efron, 31, will take on the role of Fred Jones, while Seyfried, 33, will voice star as Daphne Blake.
The film, titled "Scooby", is set to be directed by Tony Cervone from a script by Matt Lieberman.
The two stars join Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker in the project.
Forte will lend voice to the iconic character of Shaggy, the best friend of Scooby-Doo, who will be voiced by Welker in the animated feature.
Rodriguez will take on the role of Velma, the brains of the group known as Mystery Inc, while Morgan will voice star as Captain Caveman, a character who has appeared in other Hanna Barbera cartoons, but not the original "Scooby-Doo".
The story sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans.
The film has a release date of May 2020.
The last Scooby-Doo project for the big screen was the 2004's live-action film "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed", which featured Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, and Tim Blake Nelson.
Follow @news18movies for more
According to Variety, Efron, 31, will take on the role of Fred Jones, while Seyfried, 33, will voice star as Daphne Blake.
The film, titled "Scooby", is set to be directed by Tony Cervone from a script by Matt Lieberman.
The two stars join Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker in the project.
Forte will lend voice to the iconic character of Shaggy, the best friend of Scooby-Doo, who will be voiced by Welker in the animated feature.
Rodriguez will take on the role of Velma, the brains of the group known as Mystery Inc, while Morgan will voice star as Captain Caveman, a character who has appeared in other Hanna Barbera cartoons, but not the original "Scooby-Doo".
The story sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans.
The film has a release date of May 2020.
The last Scooby-Doo project for the big screen was the 2004's live-action film "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed", which featured Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, and Tim Blake Nelson.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results