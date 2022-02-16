New Season of Comedy Show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru to Air Soon on Vijay TV. Details Inside

The new season of the comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru will start airing on Vijay TV soo, the Tamil channel has announced.

According to the promo video released by Vijay TV, the new season of the comedy reality show will have Robo Shankar, Madurai Muthu, and actress Archana Chandokhe as judges. Kalakka Povathu Yaaru first aired on Vijay TV from July 2015 to August 2016 with a total of 54 episodes and was well received by the audience.

Standup comedian Robo Shankar has appeared in numerous Tamil films in supporting roles. He rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian during his stint with Kalakka Povathu Yaaru and now regularly appears on different shows on Star Vijay. He has also hosted several television shows on the channel.

The announcement of the new season of Kalakka Povathu Yaaru has left the fans excited, and they can’t wait to see their favourite standup comedians perform on the show.

Archana Chandokhe, who will be appearing as a judge on the show, has acted in numerous Tamil films, often playing comedy roles. She was also a participant in the reality TV show, Big Boss Tamil, in 2020, where she received severe criticism from the audience. Since then, she has hosted a plethora of reality shows on Vijay TV including Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Namma Veettu Thiruvizha, Singa Penne and much more.

The makers of Kalakka Povathu Yaaru organise auditions across Tamil Nadu in cities such as Coimbatore, Chennai, Trichy before finalising the participants for the show. The episodes of the show are available on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. Kalakka Povathu Yaaru has also given stars such as Arunraja Kamaraj and Sivakarthikeyan to the Kollywood industry.

