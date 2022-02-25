New Shiv Tandav Song By Amruta Fadnavis Gets Millions of Views in Few Hours

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and present Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis, is an acclaimed singer and social activist. She often remains in news for her songs and charity events. Amruta has now come up with a new song on Lord Shiv ahead of the festival of Mahashivratri.

A new version of Shiv Tandav Stotra in her rendition has been released by Times Music. Sharing the new music video, on February 24, Amruta tweeted, “When you need energy & more energy to conquer the world …watch & listen on your headphones, the ultimate song to heal, strengthen & purify your soul … Released today.”

When you need energy & more energy to conquer the world …watch & listen on your headphone, the ultimate song to heal, strengthen & purify your soul … Released today … #shivtandav stora by @TimesMusicHub …for full song clickon 👉 https://t.co/zKaD49arBg pic.twitter.com/sCEDDOmbgp— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) February 24, 2022

In the music video Amruta can be seen as a Sadhvi singing the Shiv Tandav Stotra. The music video has already received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Shailesh Dani and Uma Mohan are the music directors of this song while the video has been directed by Ravi Jadhav. Amruta released a song on Ganesh Utsav before this.

Advertisement

Viewers have praised the song in the comment section of the video as well. One of the users wrote, “Har Har Mahadev", another user said, “Best video of this song. Amazing designed costumes of Mahadev & Amruta!" A third user commented “Superb…Will wait for more Mahadev songs from you mam."

Mahashivratri is just round the corner and the release of this song has made all the Lord Shiva devotees even more excited.

Amruta recently participated in the popular Marathi television show Kitchen Kalakar. She had a great time with other artists on the show. She even spoke about the likes and dislikes of her husband Devendra Fadnavis for food.

Amruta has been in news in the past for her controversial comments as well, apart from his songs. In May 2020, she was trolled after releasing her new song for paying tribute to COVID-19 warriors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.