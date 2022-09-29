New Shooting Schedule of Chiranjeevi-Starrer Waltair Veerayya Underway in Visakhapatnam

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for director Bobby’s upcoming Telugu directorial Waltair Veerayya. The project is currently on the floors in Visakhapatnam. This schedule will continue until October 2. After that, the team will break for Dussehra. The new shooting schedule will start on October 10. The shooting of Ravi Teja’s portion will be completed in this schedule. Some pictures from the sets of the film have also surfaced on the internet.

On the other hand, it is reported that OTT giant Netflix has paid a whopping Rs. 50 crores for the digital streaming rights of the Chiranjeevi-starrer.

The latest talk is that senior actress Sumalatha is going to act in the movie. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead. Chiranjeevi will be seen in a dual role. Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri, Bobby Simha, and others will be seen in pivotal roles.

Moreover, it is known that the makers are eyeing Sankranti for the release of the film.

Chiranjeevi is expected to fly to Europe to shoot some key scenes for the upcoming film. The team will shoot for 20 days in Malta, Europe.

Waltair Veerayya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi, Bobby and Shruti Haasan. Arthur A Wilson is the project’s cinematographer, while Niranjan Devaramane is in charge of editing. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this flick.

Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are providing the screenplay. Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are in the writing department.

Along with the story, Bobby has also penned the dialogues of the upcoming film. AS Prakash is the production designer, meanwhile, Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

