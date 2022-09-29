CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

New Show ‘Faltu’ to Depict Story of an Unwanted Girl Child and Her Struggles To Make Her Family Proud

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 18:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Star Plus announces new tv show named 'Faltu'.

Faltu is the story of an unwanted and unwelcomed girl child that revolves around her journey to gain acceptance from her feudal family.

From Balika Vadhu, which depicted the issue of child marriages to Diya Aur Baati Hum which stressed on the importance of education for a girl, several shows have so far questioned several social practices and have tried to find a solution to them. Now, a new show will depict a story of an ‘unwanted girl child’.

Star Plus is all set to come up with a show titled ‘Faltu’ that will highlight the inspirational journey of a girl from India’s heartland. It is the story of an unwanted and unwelcomed girl child that revolves around her journey to gain acceptance from her feudal family, and make her people proud. The show highlights a prevalent aspect of society, through the lens of a third girl child in a conservative community of Rajasthan.

Faltu is extensively shot in Rajasthan to maintain authenticity and realness in terms of the feel and the ambiance.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The world has come a long way ahead of gender discrimination that was witnessed in previous times when a boy child was always considered a gift and a girl child was a curse.In some parts of the country, people still name their girl child as ‘antima’, ‘nakusha’ and many others, which carries a hidden message that signifies ‘now it’s time for a boy’.

first published:September 29, 2022, 18:50 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 18:50 IST