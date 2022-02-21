New Show Sundar Amche Ghar To Air on Sony Marathi From March 14

Television shows that capture the essence of relations and family love have always been the favourites of the audience. They feel emotionally connected with them. Sony Marathi has decided to present a series based on this concept. The show titled Sundar Amche Ghar will be on air from March 14, 8 pm.

In the promo shared by Sony Marathi, Usha Nadkarni, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone and Sanchita Kulkarni appear in prominent roles. The promo starts with Usha watching a TV serial. Usha is seen losing her temper as she witnesses a woman shouting and asking her mother-in-law to go out of her house.

At this point, Sanchita is seen discussing with her mother in law, played by Sukanya, the TV serial Usha is watching. Sanchita and Sukanya are shocked to see the woman being ill-treated by her daughter in law in the serial.

Sanchita then tells Sukanya that she would love to travel places like Goa, Mussoorie, Nainital with her. She humorously tells Sukanya that instead of watching these baseless things in serials, she should trust her.

When Sukanya doesn’t answer her, Sanchita gets a little sad. Sanchita asks if Sukanya doesn’t trust her? At this point, Sukanya lovingly hugs Sanchita, ending the promo. The promo shows friendly bonding between a daughter and a mother in law, and the audience is already liking it.

The audience is also guessing the show that will give way to Sundar Amche Ghar. Some think that Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe starring Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve will be ending soon for the upcoming serial. As of now, there have been no official announcements in this regard from the makers of both serials.

Sanchita thanked one of her fans for sharing the promo of this serial in the Instagram story.

Sanchita has been seen in serials like Jadubai Jorat and Shrawanbaal Rockstar.

