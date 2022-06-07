New Single Thatti Veezhaan From Dev Mohan's Pathramd Out With Catchy Tune

Pathrand, Dev Mohan’s sophomore venture and his first theatrical release, will hit the big screen on June 24. The makers unveiled the first trailer on May 7, and it promised to be a visual and auditory treat, thanks to the skills of cinematographer Swaroop Shoba Shanker and music director Alphons Joseph.

But that’s not it. The makers intend to keep the audience engaged with the latest updates and in light of this, they have now released the lyrical video of the new single, Thatti Veezhaan. The song is as colourful as the video appears to be.

Sony Music South announced the release of the song on June 5. They wrote, “Make way for #ThattiVeezhaan from #Panthrand out TOMORROW,” along with the YouTube link of the lyrical video.

The song seems to have all the quality to top the charts and become the next trending song on social media platforms. It gives a very chill vibe to the listener. The unprocessed instrumental sound of a guitar and the raw percussion beats add up to the charm of this melody.

As far as the technical crew is concerned, the track’s composition and arrangement have been handled by Alphons Joseph. The tune is set beautifully to the lyrics penned by Leo Thaddeus. And to top it all, Martin Oorali’s tenor vocals along with the male Chorus parts by Manoj KJ, Sreehari and Noble are a treat to the ears. The amazing acoustics are credited to guitarist Durwin D’Souza.

Meanwhile, the Leo Thaddeus directorial stars Shine Tom Chacko and Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujathayum fame) in key roles along with Vinayaka and is billed as a “mystic action drama” that tells the “legendary” stories of twelve individuals in a coastal town.

Panthrandu is being produced by Victor Abraham’s Skypass Entertainment. Lal, Srinda, Vijayakumar, Vettukili Prakash, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Veena Nair, Sundara Pandyan, and Prashanth Murali round out the ensemble cast. Nabu Usman is in charge of the editing table and Swaroop Sobha Shankar is the man behind the camera.

