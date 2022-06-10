New Single Titled Nenjoramalle Penne From Renji Panicker’s Sudoku N Out Now

A new single from Renji Panicker and Maniyanpilla Raju’s next titled, Sudoku N, has been released. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Before the release, to keep the audience engaged and interested, the makers have now released a new single, Nenjoramalle Penne. The music has been composed by music director Appu.

The song is set in the folk music of southern India. The track unknowingly forces us to start tapping our feet from the first beat. As the song continues to make everyone sway to the melodious folk music, anyone will instantly get into the zone and start singing along.

Singer Jassi has lent his vocals for this song and his voice sits perfectly, while the chart-topping lyrics have been penned by Pullikkanakkan. This song has all the qualities to mark Appu’s signature in the world of music.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Sarah Sheikh and child blogger Sankaran. The two are huge social media stars and now they are making their Malayalam film debut with ‘Sudoku N’.

Meanwhile, C R Ajaykumar has majorly worked as a screenwriter in Mollywood. This time he has taken the charge of direction.

