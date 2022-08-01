New Song From Tovino Thomas' Thallumaala is Full of Energy and Dance

A new song titled Ndaakkippaatt from Tovino Thomas and Priyadarshani-starrer from Thallumaala is out. The latest song has vocals by Vishnu Vijay, Muhsin Parari, Shenbagaraj, Santhosh Hariharan, Sreeraj, Swathi Das, Austin Dan, Lukman Avaran, Adri Joe, Gokulan, Binu Pappu. The music is composed, arranged, and produced by Vishnu Vijay.

Watch it here.



The song Ndaakkippaatt is full of energy. It can be one of your Zumba tracks and will surely make the audience shake a leg. The dance is well choreographed by Shobi Paulraj.

A user wrote, “Tovino said that he cannot dance. But over I am seeing another version of Tovino.” Another user wrote “Wow, this is just amazing. So much energy is coming out from Tovino. It looks like Tovino is in a dance movie.”

The makers of Thallumaala released two other songs before this. Before Ndaakkippaatt, Ole Melody and Kannil Pettole were released. Ole Melody was sung by Haricharan Seshadri, Benny Dayal, Salim Kumar, and Vishnu Vijay. This song was a romantic track between Tovino Thomas and Priyadarshani.

Another song, Kannil Pettole was composed by Vishnu Vijay and Irfana Hameed. In Kannil Pettole, a rap, penned by Hameed, is also there. After Ndaakkippaatt, Kannil Pettole got the best views from the song. Thallumaala will hit the theatres on August 12.

Tovino has three more projects — Ajayante Randam Moshanam, 2403 ft, and Vazhakku — lined up.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here