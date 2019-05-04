Take the pledge to vote

New Spider-Man- Far From Home Trailer to Contain Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning

The cast of Endgame came forward urging fans not to spoil the plot by launching a social media campaign with a hashtag, #Don'tSpoilTheEndgame .

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
New Spider-Man- Far From Home Trailer to Contain Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning
The makers of Avengers: Endgame made sure that the details of the film are kept under wraps until the film is released in theaters. However, leaks and spoilers were inevitable and some pictures from behind the sets and a few videos from the film made it to social media.

Soon after, Marvel pulled down these videos and pictures from the Internet and the cast of Endgame came forward urging fans not to spoil the plot by launching a social media campaign with a hashtag, #Don'tSpoilTheEndgame.

Now, it is rumoured, that the upcoming trailer of Marvel's film Spider-Man- Far From Home will feature a message from lead actor Tom Holland to not spoil Endgame. Trailer Track reports that a clip from the trailer "was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas" on May 3rd.

It is speculated that the trailer might release next week, however, no official date has been announced by the studio.

Spider-Man- Far From Home will be Marvel Cinematic Universe's 23rd film and the first outing post Infinity Saga. Spider-Man: Far from Home had impressed fans with its first teaser trailer, which also introduced viewers to a new character called Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal. In the trailer he can be seen is fighting against a group of immortal beings called Elementals.

A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.

The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.

