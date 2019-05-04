English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Spider-Man- Far From Home Trailer to Contain Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning
The cast of Endgame came forward urging fans not to spoil the plot by launching a social media campaign with a hashtag, #Don'tSpoilTheEndgame .
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
The makers of Avengers: Endgame made sure that the details of the film are kept under wraps until the film is released in theaters. However, leaks and spoilers were inevitable and some pictures from behind the sets and a few videos from the film made it to social media.
Soon after, Marvel pulled down these videos and pictures from the Internet and the cast of Endgame came forward urging fans not to spoil the plot by launching a social media campaign with a hashtag, #Don'tSpoilTheEndgame.
Now, it is rumoured, that the upcoming trailer of Marvel's film Spider-Man- Far From Home will feature a message from lead actor Tom Holland to not spoil Endgame. Trailer Track reports that a clip from the trailer "was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas" on May 3rd.
It is speculated that the trailer might release next week, however, no official date has been announced by the studio.
Spider-Man- Far From Home will be Marvel Cinematic Universe's 23rd film and the first outing post Infinity Saga. Spider-Man: Far from Home had impressed fans with its first teaser trailer, which also introduced viewers to a new character called Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal. In the trailer he can be seen is fighting against a group of immortal beings called Elementals.
A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).
The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.
The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Soon after, Marvel pulled down these videos and pictures from the Internet and the cast of Endgame came forward urging fans not to spoil the plot by launching a social media campaign with a hashtag, #Don'tSpoilTheEndgame.
Now, it is rumoured, that the upcoming trailer of Marvel's film Spider-Man- Far From Home will feature a message from lead actor Tom Holland to not spoil Endgame. Trailer Track reports that a clip from the trailer "was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas" on May 3rd.
It is speculated that the trailer might release next week, however, no official date has been announced by the studio.
Spider-Man- Far From Home will be Marvel Cinematic Universe's 23rd film and the first outing post Infinity Saga. Spider-Man: Far from Home had impressed fans with its first teaser trailer, which also introduced viewers to a new character called Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal. In the trailer he can be seen is fighting against a group of immortal beings called Elementals.
A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).
The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.
The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- Arjun Tendulkar Picked for 5 Lakhs in Mumbai T20 League Auction
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios - SRH In Best Position To Take 4th Spot
- Russo Brothers Describe Iron Man's Closing Scene in Avengers Endgame
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results