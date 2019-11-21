Take the pledge to vote

New Star Wars Promo Sees Rey Approach Darth Vader's Helmet

Darth Vader's helmet was revealed to be in possession of Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens.

November 21, 2019
As the date for the conclusion of the Skywalker saga draws near, fans are taking a walk down the memory lane. The Skywalker family legacy was introduced in A New Hope which ended with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker facing off against Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. Even though the trilogy ended with the death of Vader, the character has often been remembered in the sequel trilogy.

The first throwback towards Darth Vader was seen when Kylo Ren was revealed to be possessing his broken helmet. Now fans are more excited as the helmet will be seen again in The Rise of Skywalker. A new promo of the film shows Rey approaching the Darth Vader helmet in a chamber surrounded by white walls.

One of the major reasons for fans' excitement for the scene is that Rey's family lineage has been unknown throughout the series. This has led to the speculation of Rey being connected to the Skywalker family in some way. Now fans are wondering if her stumbling across the helmet is mere coincidence or fate. The same chamber here was seen in the previous trailer of the film. In the trailer, Kylo Ren and Rey were seen teaming up together un the chamber. Whether their truce is temporary or permanent only time will tell.

Fans were even excited to see the Darth Vader helmet again as the film's trailers have teased the return of Emperor Palpatine. In the prequel trilogy, Palpatine was revealed to be the Sith Lord who was responsible for recruiting Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader to the dark side of the force.

The Rise of Skywalker is set to release on December 20, 2019.

