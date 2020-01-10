New Stark Trek Movie Hints at Rebooting Franchise Again

Ever since the Star Trek franchise went where no man has gone before in 1966, things have changed for it over the years. After two fresh reboots, the franchise might be preparing for its next reboot very soon.

Writer and director Noah Hawley was recently announced to be the mind behind the next Star Trek film. In a recent interview with Deadline, he was asked if Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the rest of the cast would return for his film. Hawley's response suggests that this might not be the case.

"I have my own take on Star Trek. And going back to what I loved about the series Next Generation when a lot of franchises focus on 'might makes right', Star Trek is about exploration and humanity at its best, and diversity and creative problem-solving. I don't necessarily find action in and of itself interesting unless it's a story. So, it's early days, I'm still talking with Paramount and I have a take and I gotta write a script."

The fourth Star Trek installment has undergone delays and hiccups than originally planned. One of the reasons for this being that the film planned to include Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine. With both actors being a part of the Marvel and DC cinematic franchise with successful films under their belt, they had reportedly set a cost that was too high for the studio to afford.

Whether this has changed or if the film is going to be a reboot, only time will tell.

