New Still from No Time To Die Shows 'Agent 007' Lashana Lynch Meeting James Bond

Daniel Craig's upcoming film as James Bond will see him step into the character's shoes for one last time. Despite this being an end, the film will also be full of new beginnings for other characters.

No Time To Die will introduce audiences to Lashana Lynch, who is set to take over the mantle of Agent 007. Even though audiences have been led to believe that the film will end with Lynch getting the 007 title, a source close to the project revealed that to not be the case.

The source spoke to Daily Mail and revealed that the film would start with Lynch being the new 007 and Craig having retired from the position. "There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman." The source also revealed that in Lynch, Craig will meet his match as a woman who is not easily seduced by him.

While the trailer included numerous scenes of Lynch and Craig interacting, a still of the scene when the characters first meet was recently revealed. The scene will include the moment that Craig's character realizes who the new Agent 007 is.

Apart from Lashana Lynch and Daniel Craig, the film's cast also includes Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes among others. No Time To Die is set to release on April 8.

