New Stills From The Sets Of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan Released

Tamil film star Suriya’s latest film Etharkkum Thunindhavan will release in theatres on March 10. The actor is now gearing up to begin the shooting for Siruthai Siva’s next film. Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been directed by Pandiraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has been shot in a rural setting. The film is going to be an action-packed thriller with Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead.

Meanwhile, the makers have released some impressive stills from the sets of the film featuring Suriya. It’s the most awaited Tamil film of 2022. Unlike Pandiraj’s previous projects the film will be offered as an action-drama film, with space for commercial elements. The film is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which refers to the 1976 Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya’s father Sivakumar in the lead.

It will be a pan India project, which will be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and other languages. The film’s music has been composed by D Imman, whereas cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

The new look of dashing actor Suriya are getting lots of praise from the netizens.

Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Bigg Boss fame Ciby Bhuvana, Akash Premkumar, Pugazh, Ramar, Thangadurai and Dhivya Dhuraisamy, will also be seen in the film apart from the lead pair Surya and Priyanka.

Suriya will begin shooting for an untitled project by famous filmmaker Bala, alongside Vetrimaaran’s directorial Vaadivaasal, which is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. The film is based on the novel by CS Chellappa, titled Vaadivaasal.

