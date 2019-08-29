New Stills of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar from The Sky Is Pink Go Viral

Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink has made the audience excited for reasons more than one. The movie will see the comeback of the global icon Priyanka Chopra after she was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal (2016). And now, after making her fans wait for three long years, she will be seen pairing up with actor-director Farhan Akhtar, again. After working on both parts of Don, the duo paired up in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) which was met with a positive response by their fans.

The movie also stars Dangal's Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The Sky is Pink is based on a motivational speaker named Aisha Chaudhary. She was a young Indian author and a speaker at TEDx.

Her book My Little Epiphanies was published one day before her death. The 18-year-old author had developed a serious illness called pulmonary fibrosis- a type of condition that causes the hardening of the lungs, caused due to a side effect of a bone marrow transplant.

Reportedly, Zaira will be playing the role of Aisha, while Priyanka will be seen in the role of her mother Aditi Choudhary.

A few stills from the sets of the movie have gone viral and have fans feeling even more excited. Recently the movie was also screened at the Toronto Film Festival 2019.

So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!

Priyanka co-produced the film alongside Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala. It is slated to release on September 19, 2019.

