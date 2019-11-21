New Study Reveals Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan Most Searched Indian Celebrities In The World

The massive and growing Bollywood industry has made a reputation for itself not just in India but around the world as well. A number of Bollywood actors and actresses are well known around the world irrespective of their work in international cinema. Now, a recent study from the US has revealed the two most searched Indian celebrities around the world.

The agency, which is called SEMrush, conducted a study on the popularity of Indian actors and actresses around the world. The study took into account global data from October 2018 to October 2019. It found that Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan stand at the top. Their average monthly searched rate stands at 4.2 million for Priyanka Chopra and 2 million for Salman Khan. Both stars were most searched last in December 2018 when Priyanka Chopra was at 13.6 million times and Salman Khan at 2.74 million.

Apart from this, the study had also conducted a separate study for actors and actresses. It found that the most popular actors searched are Salman Khan, Amrish Puri and Shah Rukh Khan. In the case of actresses, the top searched are Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, and Deepika Padukone. Other prominent names on the list include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, and Madhubala.

SEMrush's Head of Communication Fernando Angulo commented on the study and told Business Insider, "Surprisingly India and all other countries slightly have similar preferences as Salman Khan is equally popular all around. What added to my surprise is that audiences still value and remember veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri and actress Madhubala as much as they search the celebrities with an active career."

