Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

New Study Reveals Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan Most Searched Indian Celebrities In The World

The study took into account the searched of Indian actors and actresses from October 2018 to October 2019.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Study Reveals Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan Most Searched Indian Celebrities In The World
(Image: Reuters)

The massive and growing Bollywood industry has made a reputation for itself not just in India but around the world as well. A number of Bollywood actors and actresses are well known around the world irrespective of their work in international cinema. Now, a recent study from the US has revealed the two most searched Indian celebrities around the world.

The agency, which is called SEMrush, conducted a study on the popularity of Indian actors and actresses around the world. The study took into account global data from October 2018 to October 2019. It found that Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan stand at the top. Their average monthly searched rate stands at 4.2 million for Priyanka Chopra and 2 million for Salman Khan. Both stars were most searched last in December 2018 when Priyanka Chopra was at 13.6 million times and Salman Khan at 2.74 million.

Apart from this, the study had also conducted a separate study for actors and actresses. It found that the most popular actors searched are Salman Khan, Amrish Puri and Shah Rukh Khan. In the case of actresses, the top searched are Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, and Deepika Padukone. Other prominent names on the list include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, and Madhubala.

SEMrush's Head of Communication Fernando Angulo commented on the study and told Business Insider, "Surprisingly India and all other countries slightly have similar preferences as Salman Khan is equally popular all around. What added to my surprise is that audiences still value and remember veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri and actress Madhubala as much as they search the celebrities with an active career."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram