New Trailer Released Ahead of 50 Days of Akhanda

Telugu blockbuster film Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna will complete its 50 days of successful theatrical run on January 20. Ahead of the milestone, the makers of the movie have unveiled a ‘Roaring 50 Days Trailer’.

Akhanda’s producer Dwarka Creations in a tweet shared the trailer with an intense poster featuring Balakrishna. “Presenting you the roaring 50 days trailer of #AKHANDA,” the tweet read.

Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy is gearing up for a grand celebration of Akhanda’s successful 50-day run. For this, it seems that there is a possibility of organising a huge event in Suryapet, the hometown of the producer in Telangana.

Akhanda, helmed by Boyapati Srinu also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth in pivotal roles. Amid huge expectations, the movie was released worldwide on December 2.

The songs along with the background score are composed by S Thaman. The title song Akhanda and Jai Balayya received a good response from the masses.

Continuing its successful run, the film joined the 100-crore club. Akhanda has entered its 6th week and is running successfully at the ticket windows.

The movie will soon be streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from January 21. Meanwhile, the talk around Akhanda’s television premiere is also doing rounds on the internet. Star Maa has secured the satellite rights for the film and Akhanda will be aired on the channel on February 27.

