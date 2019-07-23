Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New TV Show 'Capital Police' to Capture Delhi Cops Live in Action

'The aim is to give a deeper insight into the day-to-day functioning, and the various challenges confronted by our police force,' says Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
Only for representative purpose.
Delhi Police will offer a glimpse into its day-to-day operations through a show titled Capital Police - Beyond The Khaki. The television series captures men and women in Khaki on the go, as they fight crime to maintain law and order.

"The aim is to give a deeper insight into the day-to-day functioning, and the various challenges confronted by our police force towards the commitment and trust people put in us," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, explaining the intent of the show.

"It has been a fascinating experience for some of our officials, who were part of the pilot, as they have never before faced the camera. They are not actors, they are real life heroes who go about doing their duties even as the cameras were rolling," Randhawa added.

Each of the four episodes of the series will focus on a specific issue. Porous Borders is about Delhi's shared borders with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and how these borders offers an opportunity to criminals to cross over. City Of Mega Events highlights how police officials work round the clock to mitigate all potential risks during important events such as Republic Day and Independence Day. Women Safety is about ensuring the city is safer for women. Needle In A Haystack shows how operations are carried out to catch petty criminals who can easily disappear amid the vast population and complex layout of the city.

The crew of Discovery, the channel airing the series, was especially assigned to a select group of officers and police stations, to capture the police operations live, as they happened.

"The viewers will, for the first time, walk alongside a police official who is trying to solve a real-life situation. The officials may not always succeed, but they also never give up. For that we salute them and stand by them," Megha Tata, managing director (South Asia), Discovery Communications India.

The series is scheduled to premiere on July 23.

