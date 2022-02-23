New Twist Expected Soon in Tamil TV Serial Bharathi Kannamma

Tamil television series Bharathi Kannamma, currently airing on Vijay TV, is all set for a new twist. Following the travails and tribulations of the lead couple, Bharathi and Kannamma, the show has become immensely popular among the viewers and keeps them entertained with every new development.

Now, just when everybody thought that the show is soon going to conclude, it seems that the makers will soon introduce a new twist. A photo shared on Instagram from a handle called Tamilserialexpress hints at some big development. The user shared a mirror selfie from the show with hashtags, “#Upcomingepisodes #guesswhatscomingup”

The photo features Bharati and Kannamma taking a selfie in a close-up with their daughter Hema. The photo has raised speculations among the fans of the show. Seeing the photo, it is being predicted that these are the scenes that will come in the upcoming episode of the show.

So, as usual, the fans have started asking questions like “Will Kannamma and Bharathi be united?” Many have predicted that perhaps these scenes will even be a dream come true moment for Hema. What really happens will be known in the coming weeks.

Earlier, there were rumours circulating on the internet that Bharathi Kannamma 2 will be coming soon. But the story that happened in the last episode of Bharathi Kannamma is different. Fans were expecting the episode to be very interesting, however, the makers ended it without any exciting plot.

The Tamil family drama has been entertaining the audience since 2019 with its storyline revolving around Bharathi, a doctor, who falls for Kannamma, a dark-skinned but intelligent woman. He talks to the girl’s father about marriage who reveals a disturbing secret.

