New Twist in Upcoming Episode of Tamil Show Thamizham Saraswathiyum

Most of the shows aired on Vijay TV have been getting a good response from the viewers. One of them is the hit Tamil television series Thamizham Saraswathiyum, which telecasts at 7.30 pm daily. It stars popular actor Deepak as Thamizh and popular television host and actress Nakshatra Nagesh, who plays the role of Saraswathi.

This show is special for the fans of Deepak as it marks his return after a long hiatus. The serial also topped the TRP ratings within the first few months of airing.

The latest promo of the show indicates a twist in the plot. Saraswathi’s mother has finally managed to arrange her marriage with Thamizh by lying about Saraswathi’s educational status. All the wedding arrangements are also underway. At the same time, Kotha’s mother is shown to be completely unaware that Thamizh and Saraswathi are in love and getting married. As far as she is concerned, their marriage was arranged by the family members.

Meanwhile, Chandrakala is planning to somehow stop the marriage from taking place. She is shown to be plotting against the union of Thamizh and Saraswathi.

Last week, there was a lot of drama in the show since the truth about Saraswathi’s educational status was revealed to all. Everyone became aware that she is a school dropout.

The new developments in the story have shot up the TRP of the show and viewers are eager to know what will happen next. This week’s promo shows Thamizh and Saraswathi are in love again and they are getting married. There are scenes in the promo where the vamp, Chandrakala, reveals that the duo are actually in love and their marriage was not arranged by their parents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.