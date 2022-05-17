Mahesh Babu’s Next With Trivikram To Be Unveiled On Krishna’s Birthday

Mahesh Babu is right now riding high on the box office success of his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Although the film opened to mixed reviews, it is enjoying a good run at the box office, after having opened in 2000 theatres around the world last Thursday. There was also a success celebration held recently for the film. And now, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next with Trivikram Srinivas.

A big update on the movie will be revealed on May 31, coinciding with Mahesh Babu’s father superstar Krishna’s birthday.

The first look and the title of the film are expected to be released on this day. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film may be named Parthu but there is no official confirmation of the same yet. Trivikram Srinivas had registered the title Parthu many years ago and keeps on renewing it regularly. The character name of Mahesh Babu in Athadu was Parthu so it is also being speculated that SSMB28 might be a sequel to that film.

Regular filming of this film will start from the second week of July. Trivikram Srinivas has already completed the pre-production work for the film. The shoot will reportedly start with a fight scene, which will be choreographed by stunt masters Ram Laxman.

The film will be produced under the banner of Harika Hasini and is Mahesh Babu’s 28th film as a lead and will star Pooja Hegde opposite him. It is rumoured that Collection King Mohan Babu is going to play the role of Mahesh Babu’s uncle. Veteran actor Shobana is also said to be playing a role in the film.

