Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Video Shows Meghan Markle in 'Saree' During Her India Trip

Meghan wore a sari with shades of blue and green and also sported a traditional tilak on her forehead.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Video Shows Meghan Markle in 'Saree' During Her India Trip
Picture Courtesy: Kensington Palace/ Twitter
Loading...
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sported a sari and embraced traditional Indian culture, it has emerged in a never-before-seen footage of a trip she made back in January 2017.

The 37-year-old travelled to New Delhi and Mumbai shortly after her romance with Prince Harry went public as part of her work with the charity World Vision, reports dailymail.co.uk. She was keen to highlight issues of gender equality and girls' limited access to education in the country. At the time of her trip, news of her romance with Prince Harry had only just emerged. During the trip, Markle visited schools and helped to paint a mural and plant a flower in the gardens.

She wore a sari with shades of blue and green and also sported a traditional tilak on her forehead.

While on a visit to the school, Markle said: "What we found is that the enrolment at this school went up three times once the latrines were built so that girls had access to clean hygiene and bathroom facilities while they're at school."

She said some girls are forced to drop out of school because they don't have "bathrooms available to care for themselves".

During her trip, Markle took part in high level meetings with various NGOs, including an audience with Shamina Shafiq, a former member of the National Commission for Women.

She was also introduced to the Myna Mahila Foundation, which works with women and girls who live in Mumbai's urban slums.

You can see footage from her India visit here.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram