New 'Wagle Ki Duniya' A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane: Usha Laxman

New Delhi: Legendary cartoonist R K Laxman was closely involved with the original “Wagle Ki Duniya”, a slice-of-life serial around his famous creation of the common man, says his daughter-in-law Usha Laxman, who is now associated with the new version of the show. To celebrate the birth centenary of the Padma Vibhushan recipient, whose political cartoons remain relevant even today, Usha Laxman said she started a number of initiatives to carry forward the legacy of her father-in-law and one of the ideas was to bring back the popular show for a new generation.

According to Usha Laxman, the new series is a tribute to the legend of RK Laxman. The original sitcom that ran on DD National from 1988 to 1990 was based on characters created by the noted illustrator. Starring Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, it was directed by Kundan Shah and produced by Durga Khote.

“The new series is based on the same concept of bridging the gap between the eighties generation and the current one where the problems faced by them are similar, but on different grounds. It is more of a nostalgic journey down the memory lane,” Usha Laxman told .