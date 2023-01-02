New Year 2023: Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Celebrations With Taimur, Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy holidaying in Gstaad, Switzerland after 3 long years, has been treating fans to stunning pictures. On New Year, Kareena Kapoor shared a postcard-worthy photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur that is truly unmissable. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the English Medium actress wished everyone, “Peace, good health and prosperity to all. 2023.”

In the image, Kareena is seen dressed in a metallic green slit dress and holding Jeh’s hand. She stood next to Saif Ali Khan, who sported a crisp black tuxedo. Taimur, their eldest son, wore a black blazer, a white shirt, brown pants, and a tie. Jeh, on the other hand, wore black pants, a printed shirt, and a puffed jacket. The photo appears to have been taken during a lavish party. Additionally, some performers and artists are seen posing in the background of the family picture.

On sharing this picture online, several celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra among many others sent love to the actor. They shared red heart emoticons. Fans also went on to wish the happy family on the occasion of New Year 2023.

Kareena Kapoor has actively been sharing pictures from her stunning vacation. She earlier posted a goofy picture of Taimur Ali Khan posing for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “Big mood, 2023 #My Tim Tim."

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor uploaded a sweet family photo of her and Saif, who is seen cheerfully posing for the camera with their sons while wearing matching black jackets. Kareena wrote in the caption, “The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?"

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have spent nearly every new year in Gstaad, Switzerland, since their marriage in 2012. This is, however, the family’s first trip to Gstaad since the birth of their younger son Jeh in February 2021. Their annual ritual had been halted for the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

