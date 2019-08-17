New York Salon Plays Bobby’s Song Main Shayar Toh Nahin as Rishi Kapoor Gets Haircut, Watch Video

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in the Big Apple, recently got a chance to relive memories of his blockbuster debut film Bobby, when the film's popular song Main Shayar Toh Nahin was played at a salon where he went for a haircut.

Rishi took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he met a Russian fan, who recognised him and played the iconic song from his 1973 film. "My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a haircut. Russian recognised me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie," Rishi wrote, tweeting a video from the salon.

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Directed and produced by Rishi’s iconic father Raj Kapoor, Bobby also famously launched the Bollywood career of actor Dimple Kapadia.

The Mulk actor also shared a photograph of his meeting with actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana, who are the latest celebrities to visit him in NYC. "Thank you Sunil and Mana Shetty. You are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys," Rishi wrote alongside the photograph in which he can be seen happily posing with the Shetty couple.

Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/fItEAGOskP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 17, 2019

The Chandni star, who has been in New York with wife Neetu Kapoor for over 10 months now, undergoing treatment for cancer, is expected to return to India soon.

