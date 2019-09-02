New Yorkers Reject Warner Bros' Idea to Install Iconic Orange Couch from 'Friends' for Photo Op

Here is a statement that will make us feel extremely old: It has been twenty-five years since our favourite sitcom Friends first aired on television. The comedy show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, first aired on September 1994. On that occasion, Warner Brothers studios has decided to launch a very special pop-up experience for the show's fans in New York City. However, it is not sitting well with some New Yorkers.

The studio has planned to install a replica of the orange Central Perk sofa where the gang usually sat throughout the 10 seasons, as a photo-op, on the corner of Bedford and Grove streets, which was used as the exterior of the characters' residence. However, residents of that area are protesting this as it will create a ruckus by blocking an entire sidewalk.

“We have at least 400 tourists a day coming to look at that building. They take pictures all day and all night. I come outside and there’s 20 people hanging out on my stoop or taking a pee around the corner. To close off the street or a section of the sidewalk would make it crazy,” a resident told New York Post.

Seven residents attended a board meeting to protest against the pop-up installation in New York. The Warner Bros studios, on the other hand, told Entertainment Weekly that they have applied for a Street Activity Permit and are hopeful that it will solve matters.

“We are excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ in New York City next month,” the studio told Entertainment Weekly. “We were not aware of the community board meeting … or we would have absolutely been there to discuss the proposed event. We are hopeful we can still move forward with the permit and create a unique experience for fans.”

The Friends pop-up will be a month-long event with several props related to the show will be exhibited or re-created in New York City and Los Angeles. The event will start on September 21 and will also see the recreation of Joey and Chandler's apartment.

