Newborns are Lighting Up This Mother's Day for Celebs Like Neha Dhupia and Sania Mirza
This Mother's Day is extra special for these star moms who have welcomed a newborn in their lives in the past year.
Images: Instagram
The joy of motherhood is incomparable and nothing makes it more special than the first few years, where a mother not just goes through the phases of raising a newborn, but also evolves as a parent. Whether it's your first baby or second, it's a different experience each time. While every day is special for a mother, especially if she is a new mum, Mother's Day marks a special day for all the women who never cease to be amazing.
This Mother's Day, let's wish all the celebrity mothers who are celebrating their first Mother's Day with their newborns.
Neha Dhupia
The former Miss India has been glowing since the birth of her daughter Mehr Bedi Dhupia, who was born in November, 2018. This will be Neha's first Mother's Day with her baby angel. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 10 last year.
Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been a doting mother to Misha Kapoor, and once again, with the birth of son Zain Kapoor on August 5 last year, Mira Kapoor is all set to celebrate her first Mother's Day with both her kids.
Surveen Chawla
Hate Story 2 fame Surveen Chawla has been all smiles these days, thanks to her newborn daughter Eva. After giving birth to a beautiful baby girl, the actress will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year.
Sania Mirza
The know Tennis Player welcomed a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik on November 15 last year in India. The Grand Slam-winner, Sania Mirza, will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day with son Izhaan, whose cuteness knows no bound.
Udita Goswami
Udita Goswami and her director husband Mohit Suri welcomed their second bundle of joy Karrma Suri in November 2018. While this will not be the first Mother's Day for Udita, but the celebrations are surely going to be double with both her kids this year.
Ekta Kapoor
TV mogul Ekta Kapoor will be celebrating her first Mother's Day with her son Ravie Kapoor, who was born via surrogacy in January 2019. This Mother's Day is going to be a special one for Ekta, who has been trying to be a mother for the last seven years.
Lisa Ray
The Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray, known for her work in Water, welcomed twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil, with husband Jason Dehni on September 17, 2018. Her Instagram feed is full of cute photos and videos of the twins. Lisa, who has won her battle against cancer, welcomed her daughters via surrogacy and this will be her first Mother's Day.
