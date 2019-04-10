English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Newcomer Emma Corrin Cast as Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix's The Crown
As the third season of The Crown premieres on Netflix this year, shooting for the fourth season of the British series will begin soon.
Image: Twitter
Netflix has announced that newcomer Emma Corrin will be essaying the role of young Princess Diana on its hit royal drama, The Crown. The actress will play Princess Diana from the fourth season onwards, the streaming giant said in a statement.
"Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season. I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal," Corrin said.
"Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice," she added.
Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996. She died in Paris in a car crash in 1997. Morgan, who created the two-time Emmy-winning series, said Corrin possesses the "innocence and beauty of a young Diana".
"Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation," he said.
Corrin is the latest actor to join the new cast of The Crown, as the show jumps forward in time with different stars playing the Royals every two seasons.
Claire Foy, who played the young queen first two seasons, has been recast with Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role of Prince Philip.
Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Vanessa Kirby; Jason Watkins will play former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Ben Daniels will portray Antony Armstrong-Jones.
Corrin will soon be making her film debut with historical drama Misbehaviour, opposite Keira Knightley and Keeley Hawes. The third season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix later this year.
